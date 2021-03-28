Cowgirls lose regular season finale to UIW

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—McNeese volleyball’s season came to an end here Saturday with a 3-0 loss at Incarnate Word to end the season and conference play with a 5-7 record. Incarnate Word (6-8, 5-6 SLC) claimed the final spot in next week’s Southland Conference Tournament with the win.
McNeese never got into any kind of offensive rhythm, ending the match with a .069 team hitting percent while the Cardinals ended the match with a .255 hitting percent. Kendall Glueck and Baylee Laskoskie led McNeese with seven kills apiece. Caitlin Sharrock ended her playing career with 11 assists while Regan Stiawalt led the Cowgirls with13 digs and Shelby Epley picked up three blocks.
UIW jumped out to a quick 4-1 lead in the opening set but the Cowgirls got within one point (9-8) on a Macee Krpec kill. UIW would score the next four-point to extend the lead to 13-8. With UIW holding a 14-10 lead, the Cardinals put together a 7-0 run to lead 21-10. McNeese scored five more points in the set but fell 25-15.
The second set went back and forth with UIW taking an 8-4 lead but the Cowgirls came back to take a 9-8 lead with five straight points behind two service aces by Stiawalt. Another scoring run by the Cowgirls put them up 13-10 and then with McNeese leading 15-12, UIW scored three straight points to tie the set at 15. The match would consist of eight more ties before UIW would take a 24-23 lead on a Cowgirl service error before winning the set on a kill by Macy Sumrall for a 2-0 match lead.
McNeese opened the third set by scoring the first four points on a kill and a service ace by Laskoskie. UIW eventually tied the set at four apiece, from this point on the teams traded points until the Cowgirls took an 11-9 lead on another Laskoskie kill.
With a 12-10 lead, UIW scored six straight points to take a 16-12 lead and one they wouldn’t give up. The Cardinals leading 18-15, scored another five straight points to increase their lead to 23-15 with four of those points coming off Cowgirl errors. Another Cowgirl serving error put the Cardinals up 24-16 before Annamarie Alvarez ended the match with a kill.
