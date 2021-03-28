Cowgirls lose regular season finale to UIW

The second set went back and forth with UIW taking an 8-4 lead but the Cowgirls came back to take a 9-8 lead with five straight points behind two service aces by Stiawalt. Another scoring run by the Cowgirls put them up 13-10 and then with McNeese leading 15-12, UIW scored three straight points to tie the set at 15. The match would consist of eight more ties before UIW would take a 24-23 lead on a Cowgirl service error before winning the set on a kill by Macy Sumrall for a 2-0 match lead.