Cowgirls complete series sweep with 9-0 win over Texas A&M-CC Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas—McNeese softball completed its Southland Conference series sweep here Saturday with a 9-0 series finale win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (14-14, 5-4 SLC).
The Cowgirls (14-18, 5-4 SLC) used a combination of good hitting and solid pitching from Jenna Edwards to pick up the win. McNeese ended the game outhitting the Islanders 11-3 with five doubles on the day.
Edwards picked up her second complete-game win of the series to improve to 4-1 on the season. Edwards was the winner in the 3-2 (9 inn.) come from behind win in Friday’s series opener. She kept the Islanders off-balance all day, allowing only three hits, two walks and struck out three.
Seven players picked up at least one hit in the game with Kaylee Lopez, Toni Perrin, Aaliyah Ortiz, and Jil Poullard all picking up two hits apiece. Lopez, Perrin, Ortiz and Chloe Gomez all had one double. Lopez and Haylee Brinlee led the Cowgirls with two RBIs apiece.
McNeese jumped out to a 1-0 lead in its first at-bat as the Cowgirls went through its entire lineup. Cori McCrary drew a leadoff walk, stole second and scored on an RBI double by Gomez. With two outs, the Cowgirls loaded the bases but weren’t able to push any more runs across the plate as Padyn Williams battled at the plate for a 15-pitch at-bat before striking out to end the threat.
The Cowgirls added two more runs in the third inning on four hits including three doubles. Perrin’s double scored Gomez for a 2-0 led then back-to-back doubles by Ortiz and Brinlee scored Ortiz for a 3-0 lead.
McNeese continued to pick up extra-base hits with a two-out double in the fourth inning by Lopez that scored Poullard and McCrary. Poullard reached base on a bunt single then stole second before going to third on an interference call. McCrary drew a walk and moved into scoring position on a steal.
A perfectly executed squeeze bunt by McCrary in the sixth inning scored Poullard from third to put the Cowgirls up 6-0. Poullard singled through the right side with one out, stole a second before going to third on an Islander error.
The Cowgirls put the game out of reach by scoring three more runs on three hits in the seventh inning. An Ortiz single scored pinch-runner Alayis Seneca for a 7-0 lead. A wild pitch allowed Perrin to come home for an 8-0 lead. The final Cowgirl run came off a Haylee Brinlee sacrifice fly that scored Ortiz.
McNeese will travel to South Alabama next Wednesday for a midweek game then will return home for its next four games including an SLC series against Lamar next weekend.
