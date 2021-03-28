Cowgirls complete series sweep with 9-0 win over Texas A&M-CC Saturday

McNeese jumped out to a 1-0 lead in its first at-bat as the Cowgirls went through its entire lineup. Cori McCrary drew a leadoff walk, stole second and scored on an RBI double by Gomez. With two outs, the Cowgirls loaded the bases but weren’t able to push any more runs across the plate as Padyn Williams battled at the plate for a 15-pitch at-bat before striking out to end the threat.