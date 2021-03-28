Cowboys drop DH to Lumberjacks on Saturday

McNeese battled back in the bottom of the eighth with two runs to tie the game at 3-3. Jake Dickerson led things off with a single off the pitcher’s chest and after the first out of the inning, Julian Gonzales reached on a fielder’s choice after his grounder to second base got the force out on Dickerson at second. Gonzales stole second and Payton Harden and Clayton Rasbeary drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. That brought up Fisbeck, who one inning earlier hit a solo home run, singled in Gonzales and Harden to tie the game.