SWLApreps Baseball/Softball Round Up March 26th

In baseball top-ranked Grand Lake traveled to take on East Beauregard and took home an 11-0 victory over the Trojans. The Hornets pitchers combined for a shut out as Grand Lake improves to 11-1 on the season. Rosepine hosted Many and by four heading into the sixth before allowing one run and bringing across three more. LSU commit Ethan Frey struck out three batters to close out the victory.