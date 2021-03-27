SWLApreps Baseball/Softball Round Up March 26th

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Highlights and Scores from some of our local coverage teams that were in action tonight!
In baseball top-ranked Grand Lake traveled to take on East Beauregard and took home an 11-0 victory over the Trojans. The Hornets pitchers combined for a shut out as Grand Lake improves to 11-1 on the season. Rosepine hosted Many and by four heading into the sixth before allowing one run and bringing across three more. LSU commit Ethan Frey struck out three batters to close out the victory.
In softball, rivals Barbe and Sulphur battled at Frasch Park where the Lady Bucs took a four-run lead in the first. The Golden Tors would add three runs in an attempted comeback, but it would not be enough as Barbe wins it 6-3.
Baseball Scores:
Rosepine 7, Many 1
Grand Lake 11, East Beauregard 0
Lake Arthur 7, Port Barre 1
Simpson 8, Merryville 4
Elizabeth 15, Gueydan 0
Softball Scores:
Barbe 6, Sulphur 3
South Beauregard 15, St. Louis Catholic 0
Lacassine 14, Washington-Marion 3
Mamou 10, Bell City 8
Lake Arthur 10, East Beauregard 0
