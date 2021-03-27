SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 26, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 26, 2021.
Larry Darnell Tennart, 60, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less) (2 counts); headlamps on motor vehicles; operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Judson Joe Terrell, 42, Fulshear, TX: Out of state detainer.
Byron Scott Lewis, 55, Iowa: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles.
Darren Paul Louviere, 42, Westlake: Battery of a dating partner - first offense; probation detainer.
Xzaviar Darnell Jackson, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 counts); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Jemarkis Laron Goins, 20, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); resisting an officer; flight from an officer: aggravated flight from an officer; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency, or neglect; driver must be licensed.
Michael Wayne Pettifield, 45, Longville: Theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000; probation detainer.
Bruce Lee Pickell, 39, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV.
Jesse Zeno, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Clint Lee Mott, 36, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; probation detainer (2 counts).
Johnathan Lucas Gunter, 31, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.
Brad Walen Mcray, 50, Sulphur: Prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; domestic abuse battery, 2nd offense; resisting an officer.
Troy Pierce Williams, 41, Lake Charles: Obscenity.
Kevin Leo Lasalle, 36, Cameron: Direct contempt of court.
Matthew Leonard Reed, 28, Cottonport: Domestic abuse battery: 4th offense; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic (2 counts); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; cruelty to juveniles.
Gary Lee Campbell, 70, Vinton: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.
Jimmy Lee Bellard, 60, Lake Charles: Reckless operation; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.
