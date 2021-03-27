SOWELA, Chennault and others come together for ‘Spring Clean LC’

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Spring cleaning isn’t just about home improvements or yard work, for many in the Lake Area, its about tackling cleanup on a larger scale.
Groups got together Friday afternoon to clean up debris along the city’s roads around Legion Street, near the 210 exit.
“This is a teamwork kind of deal, and it takes all of us working together to truly grow as a community.” said Kevin Melton the executive Director at Chennault.
SOWELA, Chennault, Citdale Completions and Landlock Aviation came together for this “Spring Clean LC” event.
“After hurricanes, after ice storms, an easy way for us to care for not only our school but also our community is to pick up trash and make it a little bit better for people who call this home,” said SOWELA student volunteer Arthur Cheery.
The volunteers with SOWELA received a shirt, gloves, a trash bag and hand sanitizer in preparation for cleanup. Though they were just cleaning up a select area, it’s the small things that add up to make the biggest difference.
“Those small things plant seeds of good and hope in everybody’s lives. And gosh knows we all need that right now,” said Melton.
He says the devastation brought on by the last year is all the more reason to do good.
“If it’s just one thing - one little thing we can do like picking up along the roadway, that’s what we’ll do today. And that’s what we’ll continue to do every day that we need to do it.”
