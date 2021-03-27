No. 14 LSU struggles on the road to No. 9 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The No. 14 ranked LSU Tigers went on the road to Knoxville, Tennessee and struggled at the plate against the No. 9 ranked Volunteers.
Tennessee (19-4, 3-1 SEC) got one of the best outing of the season from Chad Dallas (5-0) who went seven innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out a career high eleven batters in the Volunteers 3-1 win over LSU (16-6, 1-3 SEC).
Landon Marceaux (2-2) got the start for the Tigers and struck out nine batters over five innings of work, allowing three hits and allowed his first earned run of the season.
LSU struck first in the top of the second on a solo home run from Gavin Dugas to left center to put the Tigers up early 1-0. That home run would be the 38th for the Tigers leading the nation and the Southeastern Conference.
Despite the Tigers out hitting the Volunteers five to four the Tigers were unable to generate any extra base hits against Tennessee. Dugas would have the only extra base hit with the solo home run in the second.
Liam Spence led off the bottom of the third inning with a double and later came around to score on RBI triple from Jake Rucker to tie the game at 1-1. The Volunteers would take the lead after a passed ball allowed a run to score to make it 2-1.
Tennessee got an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh inning after an RBI double from Drew Gilbert to make 3-1. Sean Hunley would get the two inning save for the Vols.
LSU will look to even the series against Tennessee on Saturday, March 27, first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. Jaden Hill is expected to get the start for the Tigers.
