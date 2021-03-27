McKenzie, Arvie set McNeese school record at Texas Relays

AUSTIN, Texas – McNeese Cowgirl senior multi-event athlete Grace McKenzie continues to solidify her position as one of the greatest in Cowgirl track and field history when on Friday, McNeese broke her own school record in the heptathlon by scoring 5,734 points, blistering her old record by 115 points (5,619) in her final day of competing at the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays.
McKenzie’s total placed her third overall and second among college entries. Taliyah Brooks of Asics won the event with 6,252 points followed by Kristine Blazevica of Texas with a score of 5,813.
But McKenzie wasn’t the only Cowgirl to shine on the day. Senior thrower Alanna Arvie won the shot put in group ‘B’ and set a new school record in the process by throwing 51-7.
Arvie took over first place after her fourth throw of 51-3, which initially broke the old record of 49-9 that was set back in 1998 by Nikki Hunter. On her next throw, she went four inches farther to reach 51-7 and ended the event winning by nearly three inches.
Starting with the 200-meters, McKenzie finished third with a time of 24.98 to record 889 points. She then placed second in the long jump with a mark of 20-2.25 to add 896 points to her total. McKenzie capped off her meet by scoring 577 points in the javelin where she threw 115-8.
The great marks didn’t stop there.
Dreunna Washington clocked a new personal record in the 100-meters with at time of 11.88 and placing her third in the No. 8 heat. She fell just short of advancing to the next round.
Cowboy hurdler Olu Ogunyemi set a new PR in the 100-meter high hurdles with a time of 14.56. Also in the event, Ronnie Jackson ran a 14.69.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls will remain in Houston on Saturday to take part in the Rice Victor Lopez Classic.
Cowboys Results:
110m Hurdles – Olufolabo Ogunyemi 14.56; Ronnie Jackson 14.69
Cowgirls Results:
100m – Dreunna Washington 11.88
Shot Put – 1, Alanna Arvie 51-7 (school record)
Heptathlon – 3, Grace McKenzie 5813 (school record)
