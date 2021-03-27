Elton native Al Woods signs one-year deal with Seahawks

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former Elton Indian and LSU Tiger Al Woods is headed back to Seattle for the third time in his career. On Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Woods, a defensive lineman, and the Seahawks agreed to a one-year $3 million deal. The deal also includes a $750,000 signing bonus.
Woods spent the 2011 and 2019 seasons with the Seahawks, although he opted out of the 2020 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 34-year-old’s last season in Seattle saw him record 32 tackles in 14 games.
Woods’ addition comes on the heels of the Seahawks’ release of longtime defensive tackle starter Jarran Reed.
This will be Woods’ sixth team in his eleven-year NFL career. Woods has made stops with the Buccaneers (2010), Seahawks (2011, 2019), Steelers (2011-13), Titans (2014-16) and Colts (2017-18). Woods was a fourth-round selection by the Saints in 2010.
Woods has 204 career tackles and 5.5 sacks.
