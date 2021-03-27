Elton native Al Woods re-signs with Seattle Seahawks

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former Elton Indian and LSU Tiger Al Woods is staying in the Pacific Northwest. Woods signed a two-year deal with the Seahawks for $9 million with $4.75 million of it in guaranteed money. The signing was first announced by Woods’ agency SportsTrust Advisors.

The 35-year-old had arguably his best season in 2021, posting a career-high 50 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 16 games.

This will be Woods’ fourth season with the Seahawks after spending 2011, 2019 and this past season in Seattle.

Woods has played for six teams in his 12-year NFL career, making stops with the Buccaneers (2010), Seahawks (2011, 2019, 2021), Steelers (2011-13), Titans (2014-16) and Colts (2017-18). Woods also signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2020 season before opting out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Woods was a fourth-round selection by the Saints in 2010.

Woods has 254 career tackles and seven sacks in 141 career games.

