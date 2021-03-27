50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Elton native Al Woods re-signs with Seattle Seahawks

Al Woods
Al Woods(NFL.com)
By Brady Renard
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former Elton Indian and LSU Tiger Al Woods is staying in the Pacific Northwest. Woods signed a two-year deal with the Seahawks for $9 million with $4.75 million of it in guaranteed money. The signing was first announced by Woods’ agency SportsTrust Advisors.

The 35-year-old had arguably his best season in 2021, posting a career-high 50 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 16 games.

This will be Woods’ fourth season with the Seahawks after spending 2011, 2019 and this past season in Seattle.

Woods has played for six teams in his 12-year NFL career, making stops with the Buccaneers (2010), Seahawks (2011, 2019, 2021), Steelers (2011-13), Titans (2014-16) and Colts (2017-18). Woods also signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2020 season before opting out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Woods was a fourth-round selection by the Saints in 2010.

Woods has 254 career tackles and seven sacks in 141 career games.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
KPLC received video of multiple officers on top of a person, who witnesses say was a 16-year-old.
DeRidder mayor responds to disturbance at high school basketball game

Latest News

Pelicans star guard C.J. McCollum is trying to convince former LSU WR Jarvis Landry to "come...
REPORT: Saints show interest in Landry; Pelicans guard tells him “come south”
McNeese Softball falls to Boise St
Cowgirls hoping to power through recent struggles
McNeese Baseball building an identity
Cowboys continue to establish a new identity
Barbe Baseball
Southwest Louisiana claims top three spots, four overall in latest PBR state baseball rankings
The Saints have joined the Carolina Panthers in making a trade offer to acquire quarterback...
Saints have made trade offer for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, report says