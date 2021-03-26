Video series highlights disability community in Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “Fully Included: Empowering Louisiana’s Disability Community” is a new video series by the Louisiana Development Disabilities Council (LaDDC) that highlights the lives of the disabled community in our state.
The series features Louisiana residents with disabilities, along with disability self-advocates, parent advocates, and community and agency leaders. Each of them shares their stories, thoughts, and ideas about disability issues that affect them every day.
The first episode discusses the impact of LaDDC and the importance that stakeholders such as individuals with disabilities, family advocates, and agency representatives. As well as what they bring to the table for disability rights and inclusion.
The episodes will release on Fridays, as a part of the social media campaign #FullyIncludedFriday. The episodes cover topics such as becoming an advocate, education, direct support professionals, and more.
The videos will also be available on the Council’s YouTube channel.
For more information on Fully Included: Empowering Louisiana’s Disability Community, you can visit www.laddc.org
