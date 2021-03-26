Two former LC students facing federal charges for CARES Act identity theft

According to the U.S. Attorney’s news release, the indictment alleges that Breaux and Jones were involved in a fraudulent scheme to obtain emergency financial aid grants offered to colleges as part of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act), which was passed by the U.S. Congress in March of last year. That money was given to the Office of Postsecondary Education as the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. Louisiana College was among the schools given that emergency funding for its students.