SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 25, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 25, 2021.
Irving Keith Thibodeaux, 66, Iowa: Domestic abuse.
Joel Keith McMichael, 35, DeQuincy: Burglary; theft under $1,000.
Shaiqwon Davante Marshall, 25, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Robert Lee Williamson, 29, Liberty, TX: Theft under $25,000; trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen things worth under $25,000 (3 charges); theft under $1,000; flight from an officer (2 charges).
Russell Joseph Murphy, 52, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.
Keon Kentraize Fontenot, 20, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation detainer.
Devontea Deon Fontenot, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, distribution, manufacture or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; operation of a vehicle with a suspended license; failure to signal while turning; no motor vehicle insurance; vehicle not registered; contraband in a penal institution.
Josselyn Maria Hebert, 47, Orange, TX: First offense DWI; careless operation; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Courtney Shillow Predium, 40, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a food stamp card under $500.
David L. Babcock, 57, Bush, LA: Residential contractor fraud under $1,500.
Marcel Joseph Prejean, 56, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Michial Wayne Fontenot III, 30, Westlake: Domestic abuse.
Arthur Robert Peterson Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Donald Calero Lopez, 38, Houston, TX: Identity theft.
Summer Lynn Stevens, 25, Westlake: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnny Cal Thibodeaux, 64, Lake Charles: Contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Bryan Scott Hubbard, 38, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of an illegal drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen things under $1,000.
Mark Daniel Labarbara, 32, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of an illegal drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen things under $1,000.
Mickey Lee Turner, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; failure to signal while turning; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
