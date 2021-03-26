SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 25, 2021

Devontea Deon Fontenot, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, distribution, manufacture or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; operation of a vehicle with a suspended license; failure to signal while turning; no motor vehicle insurance; vehicle not registered; contraband in a penal institution.