Sulphur authorities release name of deceased in fatal chase

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department has released the name of the deceased in an accident at the corner of Attakapas and Quelqueshue streets on March 18.
The accident happened as Kristopher J. Lalonde, 47, of Groves, Texas, was running from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said last week.
Lalonde was driving a 2013 Chevrolet truck in excess of 70 miles per hour northbound on Quelqueshue Street around 6:15 p.m. on March 18, according to information from Capt. Jason Gully, spokesman for the Sulphur Police Department. As Lalonde approached the intersection of Attakapas street, he applied the brakes but was unable to stop in time, hitting a 2014 Honda Accord, which Shawn Babineaux, 51, was driving westbound on Attakapas Street.
Vincent said deputies were attempting to stop a truck that was seen crossing several lanes of traffic and nearly causing an accident on Cities Service Highway. Lalonde initially stopped in a parking lot and got out of the truck, but then got back in the vehicle and drove off, leading deputies on a chase that lasted about three blocks.
Lalonde’s truck struck the Honda Accord on the driver’s side as it was crossing through the intersection, resulting in Babineaux’s death, Gully said. A front-seat passenger of the Honda sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A 2-year-old, who was properly restrained in a child safety seat in the back seat of the Honda, had no visible injuries.
Lalonde will either be charged with negligent homicide or vehicular homicide, depending on the results of toxicology tests, Gully said.
The Sheriff’s Office arrested Lalonde for aggravated flight from an officer, improper lane use, running a stop sign, turning movements required, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sulphur Police Officer AJ Powell is the lead investigator.
Lalonde was wanted in Texas on a parole warrant.
