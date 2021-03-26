Students hard at work at SOWELA Technical Community College

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Now more than ever, construction is becoming an essential job in the Southwest Louisiana workforce, and with an abundance of demand SOWELA technical community college is hoping to supply students with the skills necessary to enter the industry.
Designed for students to complete in just two weeks, the introduction to construction course introduces students to a heavy curriculum, ranging from topics like construction math principles to understanding construction drawings.
“It’s just a little bit of all of those components so that when they finish, they feel like they can go up to the construction industry and get that entry-level job,” said Judy McCleary, the director of business and industry services.
Costing $50 to enroll, McCleary says they have a diverse set of students.
“There are some that want to get into the construction industry, and they’re also some that are working a little bit in the industry and want to up their game a little bit by taking some formal training and getting actually two credentials, nationally recognized credentials,” she said.
One of those students looking to learn new things is Bryan Beverly.
“I’m a business owner, so I really wanted to apply some new construction principles to what I’m doing to enhance my appraisal practice and to enhance my broker’s practice,” Beverly said.
But for student Dana Jett, it is a step towards getting the job she has always wanted.
“I’ve always wanted to work in the plants in some aspect, so like I said, with the process technology degree, but right now, with the economy, it’s kinda hard to find that job, so I felt like if I start anywhere in construction just to get my foot in the door, get in the plants and then it can take off from there,” she said.
And while these students’ two weeks are up on Friday, Beverly says this class is an investment towards Louisiana.
“We need to reinvest in Louisiana, and the only way we can do that is through human capital investment, you invest in the minds of people, and the return is unlimited.”
Upon completing the course, students who pass get a 750-dollar stipend.
While they don’t have an exact date, McCleary says they plan on bringing the class back in the future.
