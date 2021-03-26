Sports Person of the Week - Morgan Eaves

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “She’s always been a very strong leader,” said head coach Carlee Campbell. “We use her a lot on the field, but also as far as being a leader to the girls, on the field, and off the field. She’s grown in that aspect of being able to pass it on to the other girls. She’s always wanting to pick them up and to lift them up when they need it.”
Lady K’s first baseman Morgan Eaves is a power hitter. Her seven home runs this season leads the team, while her career total of 23 is the most in South Beauregard history.
Her team is her motivation.
“That’s what it’s all about because I wouldn’t be here without my team and wouldn’t be where I am without God and my parents because they have given me this ability and I’ve been very blessed to have hitting lessons to be as successful as I’ve been, and so when I broke it, I came around and I saw their smiles and I was just happy,” said Lady K first baseman Morgan Eaves.
The Lady K slugger takes also shines in the classroom, where she carries a 4.0 GPA. No matter where she’s at, Eaves aims to impact those around her.
“It’s just how I was brought up so one of my goals is that I want to make an impact on every person I come across,” said Eaves. “No matter if it’s telling them “hi how are you?” or even if I do something that makes it really memorable for them.”
As Eaves and the team move forward, their sole focus is making to Sulphur for the Fast Pitch 48.
“That’s our goal. Like we’ve been going back and forth in the power rankings right now and we’re at seven, and so we just want to go up from there” Eaves said.
Despite the slow start to the season coach Campbell thinks the Lady K’s will make it far in the playoffs.
“I want to see us go far and win through playoffs and get to Sulphur and win there too,” Campbell added.
