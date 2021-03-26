Sam Houston hands Barbe its first loss of the season, 6-4

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Sam Houston Broncos avenged their loss on Tuesday night and handed Barbe their first loss of the season, 6-4 at home.
Barbe’s bats got off to a fast start as the Bucs plated a pair of runs in the first inning. Gavin Guidry’s RBI double and JC Vanek’s ground out would give Barbe the advantage heading into the bottom of the inning.
Sam Houston would too find its groove in the batter’s box quickly. Dallas Rhodes got the scoring started with an RBI triple that tied the game at two. Carson Devillier would plate a run on a single then Trevor Jones would do the same. The Broncos totaled five runs in the inning to give them the lead.
Barbe would cut down the lead to one in the third inning thanks to a two-run homer by Donovan LaSalle.
However, Tulane commit Andrew Glass would enter the batter’s box in the bottom of the fourth inning and hit an RBI single to center field to bring in the final run of the game.
The Broncos move to 18-3 on the season with the win, while the Bucs fall to 20-1.
Each team came into the game ranked in the MaxPreps Top 25 baseball rankings.
