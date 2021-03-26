Saints CB Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland

“Mr. Lattimore, a proud Cleveland native with no prior criminal record or history, is fully cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation of this matter,” said Marcus Sidoti, partner at Friedman, Gilbert + Gerhardstein, who represents Lattimore. “He was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by police and was arrested without incident and was not formally charged. We believe that this was a misunderstanding and that this will become even clearer as new information becomes available and is shared with the authorities.”