Police: 14-year-old brought to Texas for sexual purposes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two Texas residents have been arrested in connection with a 14-year-old runaway, whom authorities say was brought to Texas for sexual purposes.
Lake Charles police officers began investigating on Feb. 13, after receiving a report of a 14-year-old runaway, according to Capt. Kevin Kirkum, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department.
Investigators learned that a man had used a social media site to entice the 14-year-old to get picked up by a woman and be brought to Texas to engage in sexual activity, Kirkum said. The girl was brought to Austin, Houston, and Beaumont, Texas, for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity, he said.
Detectives found the girl on Feb. 23, at an apartment complex in Houston, Texas, with another juvenile, Kirkum said.
Kevondric Fezia, 26, and Calista Winfrey, 23, both of Orange, Texas, were arrested on March 3, in Beaumont. Both face one count of trafficking of children for sexual purposes. Winfrey faces an additional count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Both were transferred to Calcasieu on March 18 and are being held without bond.
