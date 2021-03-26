Monster Truck Nitro Tour happening this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The most competitive monster trucks are headed to the Lake area this week!
Monster Truck Nitro Tour will have three monster shows throughout the weekend.
The first show starts at 7:30 p.m. tonight, March 26th and there will be two shows tomorrow, March 27th at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m..
There will be a pre-event autograph pit party March 26th and March 27th from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the 7:30 p.m. shows and then a pit party will happen for the matinee show March 27th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the 1:30 p.m. show.
Attendee’s can expect to see mud bogs, quad wars, monster trucks, and more.
