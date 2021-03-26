Lady K’s upset top-ranked Iowa, 8-4

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - The Iowa Lady Jackets rose to the top-ranked spot in Class 3A in the power ratings following Monday’s win over Kinder. That top spot was short-lived as South Beauregard would upset Iowa on Thursday, 8-4.
The Lady K’s were paced on offense by junior first baseman Morgan Eaves. The KPLC 7 Sport Person of the Week drove in four runs while adding to her career-breaking home run total with a home run in the fourth inning.
South Beauregard got things started in the first inning with Becca Hayes’ RBI single.
The Lady Jackets would take their first lead of the game in the third inning when K Broussard drilled a two-run homer to left field to give Iowa the 2-1 lead.
The Lady K’s would pull away for good the following inning as they’d score four runs, the biggest of which came off the bat of Eaves. Her mammoth three-run blast gave South Beauregard a lead it would not lose.
In addition to an RBI hit in the sixth inning, Hayven Myers would pitch a complete game for South Beau.
The Lady K’s improved to 12-7 on the season while Iowa fell to 15-4.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.