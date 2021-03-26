FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A dry ending for our Friday, rain chances return for Sunday

Temperatures this morning are ranging across the area as we have lower to middle 50′s for areas inland and then closer to I-10 and the coast we have lower to middle 60′s as cloud cover is playing a large role in our temperature difference. Sunshine will be returning for the afternoon with a mixture of clouds at times as our winds remain out of the northeasterly direction before turning more easterly into the afternoon hours. The drier feel that we will have this morning won’t last long as we track more moisture returning as we head into the overnight and into the weekend. Highs today will be on the warm side as we look to warm into the lower 80′s, so maybe a nice walk or just getting outside will be nice after work and school. Models hint at the possibility of a few showers developing as we head into the late evening and overnight hours, which will be possible, but they will remain more isolated in nature with most of us remaining on the dry side.