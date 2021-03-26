FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A dry ending for our Friday, rain chances return for Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Good news is that we are remaining drier for our Friday as winds have turned back out of the north behind our cold front and brought us drier air. Heading out the door this morning you can leave the rain gear in the closet, but you may want to grab a light jacket as temperatures are around ten degrees cooler this morning than what we saw this time yesterday.
Temperatures this morning are ranging across the area as we have lower to middle 50′s for areas inland and then closer to I-10 and the coast we have lower to middle 60′s as cloud cover is playing a large role in our temperature difference. Sunshine will be returning for the afternoon with a mixture of clouds at times as our winds remain out of the northeasterly direction before turning more easterly into the afternoon hours. The drier feel that we will have this morning won’t last long as we track more moisture returning as we head into the overnight and into the weekend. Highs today will be on the warm side as we look to warm into the lower 80′s, so maybe a nice walk or just getting outside will be nice after work and school. Models hint at the possibility of a few showers developing as we head into the late evening and overnight hours, which will be possible, but they will remain more isolated in nature with most of us remaining on the dry side.
For Saturday clouds will be building as we see mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with our southerly winds returning and pumping more moisture into the area ahead of our next cold front that moves through on Sunday. Outdoor plans look to be okay if you do them earlier rather than later as we could see some showers developing into the afternoon and evening hours. Once again they remain isolated in nature, but that will change moving into Sunday. Highs stay warm both days with temperatures near 80 on Saturday and back into the middle 70′s for Sunday. If you have outdoor plans for Sunday make alternative plans to move them indoors as scattered showers and storms will be around as the cold front pushes through. While it won’t be raining every minute of Sunday the showers will be possible just about anytime.
Into next week we track a slight cool down for Monday behind the front with highs in the lower 70′s, there could also be a few showers early in the morning depending on the speed of the front. Temperatures warm once again for the middle of the week as winds return out of the south and we see yet another front moving closer to the area. This will bring showers and storms to Southwest Louisiana for Wednesday and then clearing out heading into the end of the week. A bigger cool down looks likely to end next week with highs back into the upper 60′s and lows back into the middle and upper 40′s. Still plenty of time to iron out the details as we get closer, but enjoy your Friday and have a great weekend!
