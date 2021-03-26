FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A dreary weekend ahead with storms likely by Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - What started off as a sunny Friday has already ended with much of Southwest Louisiana back in the clouds and the pesky subtropical combines with a warm front lifting over the state tonight to keeps clouds around and maybe a stray shower after midnight. This warm front will keep lows much higher tonight, on average in the upper 60s as you wake up Saturday.
A muggy feel will stay in place Saturday along with overcast skies and a stray shower or two that could develop as early as tomorrow morning and be possible anytime during the day. It’s not looking like much rain for Saturday, but that will change by Sunday as an approaching cold front moves into the region by Sunday morning. This will increase the rain threat with the possibility of a few storms as well. Severe weather is not expected but some storms that could contain small hail are possible by afternoon.
We’ll see a break in the rain by Saturday night, but the front stalls over our area and combines with an upper level disturbance moving in from the west to bring more rain and a few storms through the first half of the day on Monday. As this system departs by afternoon, drier weather is set to return by Monday night into Tuesday. This dry pattern won’t last long though as another cold will sweep through the area by Wednesday, bringing another round of rain and storms and a noticeable drop in temperatures. It’s too soon to know if there will be any severe weather with this front, but we can expect lows to drop back into the 40s with highs in the 60s for the latter part of next week. A warming trend begins by Easter weekend with highs back into the 70s.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.