FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A dreary weekend ahead with storms likely by Sunday

We’ll see a break in the rain by Saturday night, but the front stalls over our area and combines with an upper level disturbance moving in from the west to bring more rain and a few storms through the first half of the day on Monday. As this system departs by afternoon, drier weather is set to return by Monday night into Tuesday. This dry pattern won’t last long though as another cold will sweep through the area by Wednesday, bringing another round of rain and storms and a noticeable drop in temperatures. It’s too soon to know if there will be any severe weather with this front, but we can expect lows to drop back into the 40s with highs in the 60s for the latter part of next week. A warming trend begins by Easter weekend with highs back into the 70s.