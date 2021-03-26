Employee-housing survey takes look at local employment following pandemic & hurricanes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Considering the pandemic and last year’s hurricanes, Southwest Louisiana’s economy has met numerous challenges.
The overall unemployment rate has seen some gains compared to this time last year. However, some local businesses in the service industry like bars and restaurants have faced many challenges with finding employees.
”We do have our dedicated staff but it’s a small staff,” said Bodega Server Ryan Kennedy.
Battered by COVID and the hurricanes, local bars and restaurants like Bodega and Umami have seen the ups and downs of keeping business afloat.
”Finding employees before was slightly challenging but not too hard but now it’s a little harder because we lost so many people and we’re just trying to build that back up,” said Umami Server Dylan Callaway.
Inventory and staff--it’s the foundation for most businesses but it’s also served as a growing commodity over the last year.
”Sometime around November, we found a good dedicated staff of 13 people. Pretty much all of them have stayed with us, and we’re very grateful,” said Kennedy.
Both Callaway and Kennedy have stood the test of time in their roles as servers but as a whole, the industry is struggling.
”So, things are beginning to rebound but we still have a long way to go,” said George Swift.
George Swift, President & CEO of the SWLA Economic Development Alliance says although employment numbers have somewhat improved, there’s a bigger question at hand.
”Latest figures show about 9,500 people unemployed and the question is how many will be called back to their job or have those jobs gone away,” said Swift.
He says the pandemic plays a big factor but more so the aftermath of Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
”I think the biggest issue is still the lack of housing,” said Swift. “Until we get that solved it’s going to be hard to rebuild and get people back on the job.”
The SWLA Economic Alliance is currently seeking the public’s input on an employee housing survey to find out how much of the local workforce is having to commute from other areas.
