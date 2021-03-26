DOTD proposes construction plans for Calcasieu River Bridge

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development held a virtual public hearing to discuss the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge on Thursday.
Officials wanted public insight on improvements, benefits and impacts of the proposed plans for the current bridge before moving forward with construction. DOTD has three different plans in place – all three plans include improvements that incorporate six lanes, shoulders and barriers to improve safety.
The bridge was built in 1952 and over recent years, has been deemed as “unsafe” or even “outdated” by locals.
Lake Charles resident Sophia Alvarado said she works for Door Dash and uses this bridge often.
“I feel like it could be a lot safer,” Alvarado said.“The city could put in a lot more work into it, just to make it feel safer for residents here.”
To address some of these concerns, DOTD held a virtual public hearing to propose their ideas for a new bridge. Each of the three different designs offers a comparative impact analysis. Several important factors such as traffic relocation, costs, wildlife disturbance and more are evaluated to determine their impact to the area.
Once the proposal was finished, the project team then answered questions. One concern was the use of a toll charge to pay for the expenses of the bridge.
“If people simply want to avoid the toll, they can avert to [interstate] 210,” a DOTD official said. “It is a longer route with through traffic, and everyone in the Lake Charles area knows, has its own congestion problems.”
Environmental factors must be completed before construction can take place. A final public hearing will be held in the fall.
“That will, hopefully, conclude somewhere around the end of this calendar year or right in the beginning of 2022,” said an official.
The deadline for public comments on the proposal is April 5. Visit www.i10lakecharles.com for more information.
