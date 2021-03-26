Do you have federal flood insurance? FEMA says you may need it.

And be aware that flood insurance does not immediately take effect when you buy it. FEMA recommends Louisiana residents buy or renew a flood insurance policy to protect themselves year-round. Hurricane season occurs around the same time each year, but FEMA officials say the threat of flooding occurs every day, all year long. There is usually a 30-day waiting period after applying and paying the premium before the flood insurance policy becomes effective. However, FEMA says there is no waiting period when flood insurance is required by a lender. Lenders may require flood insurance for a new loan, when a loan amount is increased or extended, or after a mortgage portfolio review shows that the building is in a high-risk area.