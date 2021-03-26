Cowgirls sweep Friday doubleheader with A&M-Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx. (KPLC) - McNeese softball coach James Landreneau was critical of his team after last weekend’s sweep at the hands of Sam Houston. Since that five-game losing streak, which includes losses to Texas and Texas A&M, the Cowgirls are 3-0 thanks to a doubleheader sweep of A&M-Corpus Christi on Friday.
In game one, McNeese rallied with a pair of runs in the seventh to force extra innings before Padyn William’s RBI single in the ninth inning would give McNeese the 3-2 win. The Cowgirls were down to their final out and with a 3-2 count, former Sam Houston Lady Bronco Jil Poullard drilled a two-run blast which would tie the game.
Valparaiso transfer Jenna Edwards would go the distance in the game pitching all nine innings allowing just two earned runs on six strikeouts.
Game two’s script produced a lot less drama for the Cowgirls as McNeese jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the fourth inning en route to the 6-1 win. Williams was once again a key cog at the dish as she knocked home Lopez in the second inning on an RBI single to center.
Toni Perrin would add an RBI triple in the fourth to go along with another Williams RBI to allow McNeese to control the game.
In the circle, it was Whitney Tate pitching a complete game that allowed those three runs to be enough insurance. Tate picked up a pair of strikeouts while only allowing a single run in the final inning.
McNeese will go for the series sweep Saturday at noon.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.