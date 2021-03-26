City of Lake Charles to observe Good Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles says they will observe Good Friday on April 2, 2021. There will be no trash or garbage pickup on that day.
The changes in trash and garbage pickup are as follows:
Trash and garbage normally picked up on Friday will be rescheduled for Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday routes will remain on their regular schedules.
The Team Green Recycling Truck and Green Station No. 2 (Nelson Ball Field-Alma Ln.) will not be available on Friday, April 2, but will resume collection on Saturday, April 3.
The Incinerator will be closed on Friday, April 2, but will resume regular operating hours on Monday, April 5.
As a reminder, containers and other items for removal shall be placed before the hour of 7 a.m. on collection day or on the evening proceeding collection day. Containers shall be removed no later than 7 p.m. on the day of collection.
The owner, occupant, tenant, etc., is responsible for collecting any spillage from the container.
All other city departments will also be closed in observation of Good Friday, but will resume regular working hours on Monday, April 5.
