Calcasieu Assessor extends deadline for disaster property value adjustments

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Assessor, Wendy Curphy Aguillard, has extended the deadline for property owners to file for adjustments to property values following the 2020 hurricane season until April 1, 2021.
If you are unable to live in your home, you can file for a Disaster Homestead Continuation which will allow you to maintain your home even though you are temporarily unable to live in it. This is ONLY good if you DO NOT file for homestead anywhere else while your home is being repaired.
For those that have experienced more extensive damage, additional information of damage may be provided by property owners to the Assessor’s office for further review and possible additional valuation adjustments.
For business assets (inventory, furniture, fixtures, and equipment) you will need to provide a revised LAT5 form with supporting documentation of loss for possible valuation adjustment to personal property assets.
You can visit the Assessor’s office website for further details at www.calcasieuassessor.org or call their office at 337-721-3000 for more information.
