Bush man arrested for residential contractor fraud

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on March 16, in reference to a possible contractor fraud case.
According to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent, during the investigation, the victim advised detectives she signed a contract with David L. Babcock, 57, Bush, to perform repairs to her residence for damages that were sustained during Hurricane Laura. The victim stated she initially paid Babcock $30,000 for the work, which has not yet been completed.
Vincent also says the victim stated Babcock had not performed any work since the end of January. During further investigation detectives also learned Babcock had no contractor’s license or business license under his name or business name.
Detectives spoke with Babcock on March 25, and he confirmed that he had not performed any work on the residence in approximately 1 and a half to 2 months.
Babcock was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with residential contractor fraud. He was released the following day on a $4,500 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.
CPSO Detective Edward Curol is the lead investigator on this case.
