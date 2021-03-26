Astros agree on five-year extension with pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.

In 14 career postseason appearances (seven starts) McCullers Jr. has posted a 3.28 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 45.2 innings pitched with a 1.07 WHIP and a .207 opponents batting average. He holds the distinction of being both the closer and starter in the Astros two Game 7 victories in the 2017 postseason. McCullers Jr. hurled the final 4.0 innings (1 H, 0 R, 6 SO)to earn the save in the Game 7 ALCS win vs. the Yankees, and was the starting pitcher in the Astros Game 7 World Series win at Dodger Stadium. In his first career postseason start in Game 4 of the 2015 ALDS vs. KC, the then 22-year-old rookie allowed two runs on just two hits with seven strikeouts in 6.1 strong innings of work. Most recently, in his two starts in the 2020 ALCS vs. Tampa Bay, McCullers Jr. posted a 3.38 ERA with 18 strikeouts in just 10.2 innings pitched with an 0.84 WHIP.