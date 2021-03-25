Westlake man indicted for rape, contributing to delinquency of juveniles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Westlake man has been indicted on charges of rape and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
A grand jury on Thursday returned one charge of first-degree rape, three charges of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, and one charge of drug possession with intent to distribute against Brandon Jamal Savoy, 26.
Savoy is accused of having sexual contact with a 12-year-old in January, according to the indictment.
Authorities said when Savoy was arrested that he was babysitting the 12-year-old, along with two other children under 13 years old. He allegedly gave them marijuana and allowed them to smoke.
