Two juveniles, including escapee, arrested following shooting incident on Rena Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department arrested two juveniles for gun violations after multiple shots were fired during an altercation in the 1700 block of Rena Street at 1:07 a.m. on Sunday, March 21, authorities said.
Officers learned during the investigation that one of the suspects was an escapee from a state juvenile detention facility, according to Capt. Kevin Kirkum.
The investigation also led to the arrest of a third juvenile not believed to be involved in the shooting, Kirkum said.
Kirkum said two juveniles involved in an altercation fired their guns in the air. One juvenile, who was in illegal possession of a firearm, was arrested at the scene.
The other juvenile fled the scene, firing several shots at two subjects in a passing vehicle who had nothing to do with the altercation, Kirkum said. A warrant was issued for the juvenile on Tuesday, March 23. He was located by the Lake Charles Police Department S.W.A.T team and CPU team at McMillian Park on Evans Street at 6:20 p.m. He tried to flee but was apprehended. When arrested, the juvenile was in possession of a firearm. It was also learned that he had escaped from a state juvenile detention facility on Jan. 22, 2021.
He faces the following counts:
· Attempted second-degree murder.
· Aggravated criminal damage to property.
· Illegal use of a weapon.
· Illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
· Illegal carrying of weapons.
· Resisting an officer.
Police say since February they’ve made 12 arrests pertaining to drive-by shootings. Several of those arrests involved juveniles. They are breaking into cars or looking for unlocked cars.
This incident was investigated by Det. Sgt. Dustin Fontenot and Det. Colby Thompson.
