Two juveniles, including escapee, arrested following shooting incident on Rena Street

The other juvenile fled the scene, firing several shots at two subjects in a passing vehicle who had nothing to do with the altercation, Kirkum said. A warrant was issued for the juvenile on Tuesday, March 23. He was located by the Lake Charles Police Department S.W.A.T team and CPU team at McMillian Park on Evans Street at 6:20 p.m. He tried to flee but was apprehended. When arrested, the juvenile was in possession of a firearm. It was also learned that he had escaped from a state juvenile detention facility on Jan. 22, 2021.