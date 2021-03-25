SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 24, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 24, 2021.
Michael Lewis Adams, 61, Humble, TX: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Edel Manuel Ramos Urrutia, 33, Miami, FL: Home invasion; property damage under $1,000; battery.
Leiva Clemente, 58, Houston, TX: Federal detainer (2 charges).
John Ross Theriot, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Steven Laron Cushenberry, 49, Vinton: Burglary; theft under $5,000.
Landon Thomas Mitchell, 21, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
