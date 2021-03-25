SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 24, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 24, 2021.

Michael Lewis Adams, 61, Humble, TX: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Edel Manuel Ramos Urrutia, 33, Miami, FL: Home invasion; property damage under $1,000; battery.

Leiva Clemente, 58, Houston, TX: Federal detainer (2 charges).

John Ross Theriot, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Steven Laron Cushenberry, 49, Vinton: Burglary; theft under $5,000.

Landon Thomas Mitchell, 21, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

