Scotts to refurbish and repair a Lake Charles softball field

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thanks to Scotts lawn care company and Olympic Gold Medalist Jennie Finch, Lake Charles’ College Oak Softball Complex is getting a much-needed facelift.
As part of the 2021 Scotts Field Refurbishment Grant Program, Scotts surprised Finch, the program’s ambassador, with a field refurbishment in her community. Hurricanes Laura and Delta significantly damaged the College Oak Softball Complex and Scotts chose the field as an appreciation for the work Finch has done to support the Field Refurb Program and youth softball.
Finch was surprised with the announcement while a guest on MLB Network’s Intentional Talk.
“This community is so in need of the one place to go for these kids,” Finch said fighting back tears. “Everywhere you look on every corner there is rubbish and trash, everywhere you look. It still looks like a warzone down here. For these kids to be able to go out there and feel like they are a big leaguer and have a place — thank you so much Scott from the bottom of my heart. I know this community needs all the help it can get. This will be something so special and something to bring up the spirits of the young kids, parents, and families in this community.”
Scotts said it will be conducting the bonus field refurbishment to repair and upgrade the damaged field in time for June. As part of the refurbishment, Scotts will level off the field, add new dirt and sod, new bases, a new pitcher’s mound, and home plate and batter’s box.
“Usually I travel in and see the community itself come together and be excited about this, but for it to be in our hometown, it’s extra special with the year we’ve had,” admitted Finch.
Now in its sixth season, the Scotts Field Refurbishment Grant Program, in partnership with Major League Baseball, awards modern, playable youth baseball and softball field refurbishments to communities in need within the United States.
Applications can be submitted until April 9, 2021 at MLB.com/scottsfield.
