Scotts to refurbish and repair a Lake Charles softball field

“This community is so in need of the one place to go for these kids,” Finch said fighting back tears. “Everywhere you look on every corner there is rubbish and trash, everywhere you look. It still looks like a warzone down here. For these kids to be able to go out there and feel like they are a big leaguer and have a place — thank you so much Scott from the bottom of my heart. I know this community needs all the help it can get. This will be something so special and something to bring up the spirits of the young kids, parents, and families in this community.”