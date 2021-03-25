Pack of dogs terrorize a Sulphur neighborhood

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A pack of five dogs have terrorized a Sulphur neighborhood this week.
Sulphur Animal Control workers were able to capture some of the dogs. The others are still loose, and it has some residents in the Summerwood subdivision in fear.
Residents claim they’re being roused from peaceful, deep sleep to the sound of terror in their otherwise quiet neighborhood.
“There was a pitbull, fairly large, black and white, and he came straight up to the door,” said resident Dawn Constance. “My dog, Petey, was barking, barking, barking like crazy, and he heard that then he took off.”
Those with small pets or children say they are worried, while Jennifer Wynn is in fear of her own safety as she says she was almost attacked while getting into her vehicle.
“All of a sudden I looked over. I saw the pitbull, and I saw another dog coming around the corner in my direction,” Wynn said. “I’m like ‘Okay where is the leash? Where is the owner?’”
The dogs were spotted by nearly every neighbor on Summerwood Drive. They even mauled a pet. Some residents even captured videos of those dogs blocks away on East Lee Street.
“They killed the neighborhood cat, and that was our little friend,” Wynn said.
Angela Wentzell believes her cat was savagely attacked by the pack when her young daughter found him.
“She was just frantically crying [and saying] ‘mom, mom, Hamilton George got tore up by some dogs,” Wentzell said. “I said oh my god. She said he’s in bad shape. So I get up, they had him laying there in the bathroom. He couldn’t move.”
Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay sent animal control workers out to patrol the neighborhood.
“It’s most unfortunate,” Danahay said. “We understand there were some neighborhood cats and they were outside just as well. So we’ll just see how it works out. The court system will work that out.”
Danahay says some of the dogs were seized Wednesday.
“They are still looking for the other two dogs,” Danahay said. “Three are in custody. The homeowner has been notified and will be cited.”
The mayor is warning residents to be on the lookout for the two dogs still on the loose. He says to call Sulphur Animal Control if spotted.
