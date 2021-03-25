McNeese State University counseling clinic to offer suicide prevention training

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Suicide rates in Louisiana are higher than the national average. In Calcasieu Parish alone, the rate is 42 percent higher than the average.
McNeese State university’s Kay Dore Counseling Clinic is hosting suicide prevention training to inform the public of common warning signs and to end the stigma of mental health.
Question Persuade Refer classes are geared towards providing prevention training. Just like CPR or the Heimlich Maneuver, people who learn QPR can recognize warning signs of a potential suicide.
“It teaches people how to ask the question if someone is thinking about suicide, persuade them to get help or show them that there is hope,” said Suicide Prevention and Education Coordinator, Caitlyn Kudrecki. “It also refers them to find different places in the area that can help people who are thinking about suicide.”
This year has been hard for everyone, and because of the continuous challenges we have faced, Kudrecki said it’s important for everyone to learn how to communicate about their mental health.
“Open up that conversation. End the stigma and show them where they can get help, even if it is not as drastic as if they are thinking about suicide,” Kudrecki said.
QPR education will be accessible to many organizations within the area. Training will soon be provided to all kindergarten through 12th grade teachers in the Calcasieu Parish School District.
“We are now also offering these training classes for McNeese staff, anyone in the community, or anyone in the five-parish area.” Kudrecki said. “It does not have to be just to people in the Calcasieu Parish.”
According to the QPR Institute, both QPR and CPR are designed to increase the chance of survival in the event of a crisis. Kudrecki has her own story of someone she was able to help.
“They said thank you, that could have been me,” Kudrecki said. “If you hadn’t pushed me to go seek help for myself and ask the question, that could have been me.”
Training sessions will be held in the McNeese Business Conference Center on Wednesday, March 31, and in the Stokes Auditorium on Friday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
For more information, contact Caitlyn Kudrecki by email at msu-ckudrecki@mcneese.edu.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.