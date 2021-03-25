Hackberry Rural Health Clinic reopens

By Davon Cole | March 25, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 2:18 PM

HACKBERRY, La. (KPLC) - West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital has announced that the Hackberry Rural Health Clinic has officially reopened.

Due to damages from last year’s storms, the clinic has been operating out of a temporary facility.

The Clinic is located at 1020 Main Street in Hackberry, and it will operate at the following times:

· Monday/Tuesday/Thursday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

· Friday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 337-762-3762.

