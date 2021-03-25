Gas prices are up; analysts say they could reach $3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s one of those things that’s hard to ignore, so when gas prices go up, drivers start clutching their wallets.
GasBuddy says drivers are paying 75 cents per gallon more than drivers were a year ago. The price right now is still higher than it was this time in 2019 with no pandemic keeping drivers off the roads.
“You have to kind of pay to play one way or the other and it’s the luxury of being able to have social mobility,” said Casey Phillip, who was filling up his car. “To be able to have a car is a gift in it or itself and you know when prices go up, it can be beyond your control.”
“I mean, it’s upsetting but at the same time, you’ve got to take the good with the bad,” added Marie James. “Hopefully, with the bad there will be some good.”
For those who drive for a living, higher prices may require them to work longer hours.
“The only thing I can do about it is maybe spend an extra hour or two working per week to make up for the difference,” said Michael Thompson, who works for Waitr. “Customers have been great, tip-wise. Customers have been great, order-wise. So, as long as they keep on ordering and tipping the way they do, that’s great for us.”
Thompson typically drives 80 hours a week full-time but he and many others like him will add on that extra hour or two just to handle that price at the pump.
“I would love for gas prices to be a dollar, you know, per gallon but that doesn’t seem like it’s gonna happen anytime soon in the future. Hopefully, it does but until they start going down, naturally there’s nothing we can do but continue our jobs,” Thompson explained.
Now, some of the reasons why gas prices are going up are because more people are driving since the pandemic is slowing down and because OPEC has put a delay in production.
