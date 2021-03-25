Funding for small businesses now available

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is now offering funds for small businesses affected by COVID-19.
The Small Business Stabilization Fund application will be available today through Thursday, April 1st.
Forgivable loans up to $5,000 will be offered through the program.
The funds are made possible by the Community Development Block Grant-COVID Relief Funding.
Mayor Nic Hunter understand the vital role that small businesses play in Lake Charles and says its important to support them in any way we can.
“Small businesses are big employers for the City of Lake Charles. It’s not only the business owners but it’s the people that they employ. Those people have bills, those people are the backbone of this city, Hunter said. Small businesses help to create a unique culture of a city and a unique character in a city and they also tend to be located in the neighborhoods. A lot of these small businesses are not only important to the owner of that business or the employees but they’re important to the neighborhoods. So it is vital that we support small businesses and give them as much help as we can right now.”
Applicants will need to provide financial information and eligibility will be based off income requirements established by federal guidelines.
Sign up forms are available on the fifth floor of Lake Charles City Hall weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To find out more information on if you’re eligible to apply, call 337-491-1440 or click here.
