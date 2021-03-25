Funding for small businesses now available

“Small businesses are big employers for the City of Lake Charles. It’s not only the business owners but it’s the people that they employ. Those people have bills, those people are the backbone of this city, Hunter said. Small businesses help to create a unique culture of a city and a unique character in a city and they also tend to be located in the neighborhoods. A lot of these small businesses are not only important to the owner of that business or the employees but they’re important to the neighborhoods. So it is vital that we support small businesses and give them as much help as we can right now.”