FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this morning, clearing out for our Friday

Overall the setup this morning is pretty similar to yesterday as we have a few light showers moving through portions of Southwest Louisiana mainly north this morning along with some fog developing thanks to the warm and muggy conditions. Changes are finally arriving as we head into the afternoon and our Friday though as the much awaited cold front moves through the area. Before we can get there though we have to deal with scattered showers and storms today, some which could be on the stronger side. Overall the severe threat remains low as the greatest risk is off to our north and east, the fog this morning is helping to keep our energy for storms down and that will help keep storms with the front on the calmer side. Nonetheless some of the storms could contain damaging winds, large hail and the chance of an isolated tornado. Highs this afternoon will be on the warmer side as we can expect some sunshine for the afternoon as we reach the upper 70′s to near 80. Winds outside of thunderstorms will be an issue as we see sustained winds of 15-20 mph with gust up to 30 mph. Keep the rain gear nearby this morning and as always the KPLC First Alert Weather App.