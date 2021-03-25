FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this morning, clearing out for our Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The mild and muggy start continues this morning with temperatures in the upper 60′s north of I-10 and lower 70′s along and south as we await the arrival of our cold front. Fog has also become and issue this morning as visibility has been reduced in many locations this morning, but as we see our winds picking up the fog will disperse and that’s when we have to deal with some showers and storms.
Overall the setup this morning is pretty similar to yesterday as we have a few light showers moving through portions of Southwest Louisiana mainly north this morning along with some fog developing thanks to the warm and muggy conditions. Changes are finally arriving as we head into the afternoon and our Friday though as the much awaited cold front moves through the area. Before we can get there though we have to deal with scattered showers and storms today, some which could be on the stronger side. Overall the severe threat remains low as the greatest risk is off to our north and east, the fog this morning is helping to keep our energy for storms down and that will help keep storms with the front on the calmer side. Nonetheless some of the storms could contain damaging winds, large hail and the chance of an isolated tornado. Highs this afternoon will be on the warmer side as we can expect some sunshine for the afternoon as we reach the upper 70′s to near 80. Winds outside of thunderstorms will be an issue as we see sustained winds of 15-20 mph with gust up to 30 mph. Keep the rain gear nearby this morning and as always the KPLC First Alert Weather App.
Into Friday we finally get the sunshine we have waited for as well as dry conditions as we aren’t expecting any rain to end the work week, but the same can’t be said for the weekend. The warm weather will continue for Friday as well as the weekend as many locations are in the upper 70′s to near 80 for both Friday and Saturday, while Sunday looks to be a little cooler in the middle to upper 70′s. Any outdoor plans look to be just fine for Friday, but as for the weekend they are a little iffy especially Saturday night in Sunday morning as a cold front pushes through and brings us the chance of scattered showers and storms. It won’t be an all day washout by any means, but go ahead and have a plan to move things indoors just to be safe.
Temperatures cool down just a little for Monday as highs drop back into the lower 70′s behind the front, but we should stay dry to start the week as well as for Tuesday as moisture once again increases with temperatures climbing back into the upper 70′s through the middle of next week. Rain chances return Wednesday into Thursday as well with yet another one of those pesky cold fronts. Temperatures take a little more of a tumble behind next weeks front, but for now keep the rain gear through this morning and then we can look forward to a nice end to the week.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
