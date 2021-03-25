Cowboys Set to Host Weekend Series against SFA

McNeese (12-7, 6-1 SLC) has posted a 9-0 record at Joe Miller Ballpark this season and has won seven of its last eight games overall. The Cowboys hold a half-game lead over New Orleans and Nicholls in the league standings. SFA (4-12, 2-6) won two out of four-game against UNO last weekend, one week after being swept by Nicholls to open conference play.