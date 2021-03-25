Calcasieu Parish drainage issues continue to cause flooding problems

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Heavy rainfall caused the eastern lateral of the English Bayou to overflow into Chad Dean’s yard at his residence off of Highway 90 near Iowa.
“It came up a lot faster than normal, and it has really taken a lot longer to go down. It’s only gone down about an inch today,” said Dean.
He said that it has been flooded Monday morning. In parts of his yard, water is as high as two to three feet. Three sides of the house were completely surrounded by water. The biggest factor being downed trees in the bayou that block the water from draining.
“It’s big trees down in the lateral at intermittent spots. At some places, there may be several in one spot. In some places, it may be a 100 yds. or 200 yds. downstream to another one,” said Allen Wainwright with Calcasieu Parish Public Works.
After the hurricanes, water drainage in Southwest Louisiana has been a bigger issue.
“The trees are restricting enough that it’s causing water to come up faster,” Dean said. “This is the second time since Delta that it’s happened.”
Public works has been in motion to help, but that doesn’t go without some hurdles.
“Many of these are in very rural pastures, backyards. Things where there’s not traditionally been public right of away to get to them,” said Wainwright.
Awaiting permits to work on private property is one thing, but the scale of the problem is so big that the parish has sought for outside help.
Calcasieu Parish Public Works said they have been in touch with federal organizations for help. The Police Jury has been working on debris removal almost daily, but there is just so much area effected that this project will take some time.
