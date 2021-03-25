Brinlee has career night in Cowgirls win over Houston

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Haylee Brinlee had a career night at the plate with two homeruns, a double, and six RBI to lead McNeese softball to a 9-3 win over Houston Wednesday night.
The win is the second Cowgirl win over the Cougars this season and it snaps a five-game losing streak. After leaving two runners stranded in the first inning, McNeese (11-18) scored runs in the next five innings including two runs in the second, third, fifth and sixth innings to pick up the win.
The Cowgirls took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a Houston error that allowed Sara Geier and Toni Perrin to score. Brinlee put the Cowgirls up 4-0 in the third inning with a two-run homerun over the left centerfield wall for the first of her two homeruns on the night. A single run in the fourth on an RBI ground out by Chloe Gomez scored Perrin for a 5-0 Cowgirl lead.
Houston avoided the shutout by scoring three runs in the fifth inning on a bases loaded fielder’s choice that scored Aspen Howie for the first Houston run of the game. A two RBI double by Lindsey Stewart scored the other two Houston runs of the game two pull the Cougars to within two runs of a 5-3 Cowgirl lead.
Brinlee struck again in the fifth inning to put the Cowgirls up 7-3 with another two RBI homerun over the left field wall that scored pinch runner Tayler Strother. Strother was running for Kaylee Lopez after she drew a leadoff walk to start the inning. Brinlee’s night wasn’t finished as the native of Rosepine, nearly hit her third homerun of the game but ended up with a double off the left field wall near the foul line that just missed going over the wall.
Pinch runner Alayis Seneca came home to score after Aaliyah Ortiz drew a two out walk to put the Cowgirls up 9-3. Brinlee picked up half of the total Cowgirl hits on the night, going 3 for 4 with two homeruns, a double, six RBI and scored two runs.
Whitney Tate picked up the win to improve to 6-7 on the year. Tate allowed five hits, three runs in five innings with one walk and one strikeout.
Jenna Edwards pitched the final two innings and retired six of the seven batters she faced, allowing one walk. After a 40-minute weather delay, Edwards ended the game by striking out the first two batters she faced in the seventh then got Paige Hulsey to fly out to center to end the game.
McNeese will return to Southland Conference action this weekend with a three-game series at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
