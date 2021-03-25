Barbe stays pat at No. 2 while Sam Houston remains in MaxPreps Top 25 baseball rankings

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Barbe Buccaneers and Sam Houston Broncos are no strangers to national attention from MaxPreps. In 2014, MaxPreps named the Bucs the national champions after a 39-2 season, while Sam Houston held down a top-five spot in the rankings just three years ago.
In the latest rankings released Wednesday, Barbe remained ranked No. 2 in the country as the Bucs are off to a perfect 20-0 record. That includes Tuesday’s win over Sam Houston, 8-2. Mississippi State signee Jack Walker tossed a complete game for Barbe recording 14 strikeouts while only allowing a pair of hits.
In the story, MaxPreps featured the Barbe offense from its weekend series with 5A power Zachary.
Despite sliding in the rankings following three straight losses, MaxPreps still has plenty of faith in the young Broncos of Sam Houston. After a No. 8 ranking last week following a 17-0 start to the season, Sam Houston came in this week’s poll ranked 17th overall.
MaxPreps pointed out the extra-base hits for the Broncos this past weekend as Tulane commit and Sports Person of the Week Andrew Glass had two triples vs. Airline and Sam Ardoin knocked in a pair of doubles vs. the Vikings as well.
Barbe and Sam Houston remain the first and second teams in the Class 5A power ratings after their game on Tuesday. The two rivals are set to meet again Thursday at McNeese’s Joe Miller Ballpark at 7:30 p.m.
