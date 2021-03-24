Today last day to register in person for April 24 election

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today, March 24, is the last day to register in person or by mail for the April 24 Municipal General and Special Congressional General election.
However, online registration continues through Saturday, April 3.
The deadlines are for residents who have never registered to vote as well as voters changing their registration.
Early voting for the April 24 election is from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 10, through Saturday, April 17 (excluding Sunday, April 11).
Residents may check their registration or register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com or at their parish’s Registrar of Voters Office.
In-person registration may also be done at any of the following locations:
· Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.
· Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.
· WIC offices.
· Food stamp offices.
· Medicaid offices.
· Offices serving persons with disabilities such as the Deaf Action Centers and Independent Living Offices.
· Armed Forces recruitment offices.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.