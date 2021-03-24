34th Annual McNeese “National Works on Paper” exhibit

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 34th Annual McNeese National Works on Paper exhibition will begin this Thursday, March 25, 2021.
The exhibit will open with a virtual gallery talk on Facebook and will run through May 6, at the Grand Gallery of the Sharman Fine Arts Annex at McNeese State University.
The Juror for this year’s exhibition is Robyn Phillips-Pendleton, curator and professor of visual communications at the University of Delaware.
Phillips-Pendleton has selected 55 works representing a diverse variety of paintings, drawings, photographs, prints, and mixed media pieces for the exhibit.
Gallery hours will be as follows
- Monday - Thursday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday: 8 a.m. to noon.
For more information, you can contact the McNeese Department of Visual Arts at 475-5060.
Persons who need accommodations should contact the ADA Coordinator at 337-475-5428, voice; 337-475-5960, fax; 337-562-4227, TDD/TTY, hearing impaired; or by email at cdo@mcneese.edu.
