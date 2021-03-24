SWLApreps Baseball/Softball Round Up March 23rd

Barbe and Sam Houston baseball headlined the action tonight, as the two met at Joe Miller Ballpark to renew their historic rivalry. The Buccaneers and Broncos came into the game ranked one and two respectively in Class 5A. Barbe was also ranked the number one team in the nation by MaxPreps and Sam Houston cracked the Top 25 a week ago. It was a 2-1 game going into the bottom of the fifth when the Bucs would score four runs off of errors. Mississippi State commit Jack walker tossed a complete game for Barbe recording 14 strikeouts. Buccaneers won 8-2.