SWLApreps Baseball/Softball Round Up March 23rd

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Highlights and Scores from some of our local coverage teams that were in action tonight!
Barbe and Sam Houston baseball headlined the action tonight, as the two met at Joe Miller Ballpark to renew their historic rivalry. The Buccaneers and Broncos came into the game ranked one and two respectively in Class 5A. Barbe was also ranked the number one team in the nation by MaxPreps and Sam Houston cracked the Top 25 a week ago. It was a 2-1 game going into the bottom of the fifth when the Bucs would score four runs off of errors. Mississippi State commit Jack walker tossed a complete game for Barbe recording 14 strikeouts. Buccaneers won 8-2.
In 3A baseball, Iowa was supposed to host South Beauregard, but the game was moved to South Beauregard due to weather from the night before. The Knights’ bats were on fire, bringing across 14 runs, 8 of which came from Grand Slams from Alec McCain and Rett Bowman. Bowman also threw 6 1/3 innings and struck out batters. The Knights defeat Iowa 14-4.
In Softball, there were two high-scoring games with South Beauregard and Sam Houston who won both their games scoring 14 and 11 respectively. Sam Houston’s Brylie Fontenot and Destini Wold hit home runs for the Broncos and Southside’s Raeley Duplechin hit one for the Sharks. For South Beauregard, Emelie Price contributed to the Lady K’s 11-1 victory with a solo home run.
BASEBALL FINALS:
Barbe 8, Sam Houston 2
South Beauregard 14, Iowa 4
DeQuincy 9, Vinton 0
Alexandria 13, DeRidder 3
Westlake 13, LCCP 2
Elizabeth 23, Reeves 2
SOFTBALL FINALS:
Sam Houston 11, Southside 3
South Beauregard 11, Bell City 1
East Beauregard 14, Grand Lake 3
Plainview 11, Fairview 6
Kinder 13, Pickering 1
