SWLA leads state in percent of positive COVID tests

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The rate of positive COVID-19 tests throughout the state has dropped to about 2 percent, but in Southwest Louisiana, the positivity rate has grown to about 12 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards expressed his concern for COVID rates in Region 5 during a news conference Wednesday afternoon, saying the five-parish area of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis leads the state in percent positivity.
Edwards said Region 5′s percent of positive COVID tests has increased in a week from 6.6 percent to 11.9 percent.
Edwards also expressed concern for Southwest Louisiana’s hospitalization. On Feb. 24, there were 52 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Region 5. On Wednesday, March 24, there were 70.
