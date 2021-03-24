SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 23, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 23, 2021.
James Keith Harrell, 27, Lake Charles: Trespassing; disturbing the peace; contempt of court.
Matthew Wayne Lyons, 39, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Dionel Harmon Williams, 35, Crowley: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing; resisting an officer; possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark; illegal carrying of weapons; illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of illegal drugs.
Roman Wayne Eddleman, 38, Kinder: Possession of stolen things worth under $25,000 (2 charges).
Jacquetta Nicole Brown, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; switched license plates; possession of a Schedule II drug; improper lighting of license plate; tail lamps required.
Kevin Scott Field Jr., 30, Vinton: Domestic abuse.
Jodie Lynn David, 44, Crowley: Hit and run driving.
William Allen Ball, 36, Elsmere, KY: Burglary (2 charges); theft under $1,000 (2 charges).
David Anthony Terrebonne, 28, Thibodeaux: Theft under $5,000; conspiracy; monetary instrument abuse (2 charges); identity theft; instate detainer (3 charges).
Garald Eugene Welton, 34, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges).
Derek Alan Buckles, 38, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule I drug.
Dylan Ramone Douglas, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of illegal drugs; possession of a Schedule IV drug; broken headlamps.
Dylan James Fontenot, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth under $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Michael Lewis Adams, 61, Humble, TX: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Edel Manuel Ramos Urrutia, 33, Orange, TX: Home invasion; property damage under $1,000; battery.
